Friday, Jul 23, 2021 | Last Update : 01:21 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Jul 2021  Gujarat: COVID-19 patient dies day after hospital collects his sperm as per HC order
India, All India

Gujarat: COVID-19 patient dies day after hospital collects his sperm as per HC order

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2021, 12:05 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2021, 12:05 pm IST

The patient's wife had moved the high court on Tuesday, saying that she wanted to have his child through IVF/ART procedure

Gujarat High Court (PTI)
 Gujarat High Court (PTI)

Ahmedabad: A day after a Vadodara-based private hospital collected the sperm of a COVID-19 patient as per the Gujarat High Court's directions following a plea filed by his wife, the man died.

The lawyer of the man's wife gave this information on Friday.

 

The 32-year-old man was on life support at Sterling Hospital as he was suffering from multi-organ failure following coronavirus infection.

"The hospital had informed us that they had extracted the sperm of my client's husband shortly after the high court gave a go-ahead for it on Tuesday evening. But he passed away on Thursday," Nilay Patel, the woman's lawyer, said.

"Further hearing in the case is scheduled today," he added.

The patient's wife had moved the high court on Tuesday, saying that she wanted to have his child through IVF/ART procedure, but he was not in a condition to give consent for the collection of his sperm. As per doctors, his chances of survival were slim, the plea had said.

 

She had approached the court after the hospital demanded a court order to collect his sperm for IVF. Granting an urgent hearing to the woman, Justice Ashutosh J Shastri had directed the hospital to collect the man's sperm as soon as possible and store it appropriately.

Anil Nambiar, zonal director at Sterling Hospital, where the patient is admitted, had told reporters on Wednesday that the doctors had successfully extracted sperm of the patient on Tuesday night, within hours of receiving the court's order.

"The patient's family decided to carry out the procedure. But we needed the consent of the individual on whom the process is to be carried out. Since he is critical and cannot give his consent, we could do so only if the court allowed," Nambiar had told the media on Wednesday, adding that the IVF procedure will be carried out after the court allows it.

 

The high court had noted in the order on Tuesday that "interim relief is granted in an extraordinary urgent situation" and it "shall be subject to the outcome of the petition".

Further hearing about the granting permission for IVF/ART procedure has been scheduled on Friday.

Tags: gujarat high court, covid death, sperm collection, covid patient, ivf
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Swamy died at the private Holy Family Hospital in the city on July 5. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Stan Swamy's counsel urges Bombay High Court to monitor inquiry into his death

Flooded locality at Badlapur after heavy rains, Mumbai, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (PTI)

Rains disrupt traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; Vehicles stopped in Kolhapur

The Supreme Court had in its earlier judgment granted a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues. (Photo: PTI/File)

AGR case: SC dismisses plea by Airtel, Vodafone Idea seeking correction of errors

The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use. (ANI)

J&K police shoots down drone carrying 5 kg IED material in border belt of Jammu

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham