Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,236,696

42,613

Recovered

782,275

29,883

Deaths

29,885

1,120

Maharashtra33760718776912556 Tamil Nadu1864921315833144 Delhi1263231076503719 Karnataka75833272391519 Andhra Pradesh6471327239823 Uttar Pradesh55588335001263 Gujarat51485373412228 West Bengal49321296501221 Telangana4925837666438 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
  India   All India  23 Jul 2020  Supreme Court allows Rajasthan HC to pass orders on Pilot plea
India, All India

Supreme Court allows Rajasthan HC to pass orders on Pilot plea

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Jul 23, 2020, 2:32 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2020, 2:32 pm IST

Speaker CP Joshi is contesting the High Court's right to rule on his proceedings

Rajasthan Assembly speaker C P Joshi is contesting the High Court's right to rule upon his disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot's group of rebel Congress MLAs. (PTI Photo)
 Rajasthan Assembly speaker C P Joshi is contesting the High Court's right to rule upon his disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot's group of rebel Congress MLAs. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that it would not stop the Rajasthan High Court from pronouncing its order on a plea by 19 rebel Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot against the speaker's notice of disqualification proceedings against them.

But the High Court order would be subject to the outcome of a petition filed in the Supreme Court by speaker CP Joshi, who contests the High Court's right to meddle in his proceedings.

However, the speaker failed to get any interim relief from the Supreme Court on his plea which argues that the High Court cannot interdict disqualification proceedings undertaken by the speaker of a legislature under the 10th schedule of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court bench -- comprising justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari -- said the speaker's plea raises important questions bit it would require a prolonged hearing.

While allowing the High Court to proceed, the apex court scheduled its next hearing on the speaker's plea for July 27.

Speaker Joshi is trying to get disqualification proceedings started against 19 MLAs, including deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who led them into rebellion against chief minister Ashok Gehlot. They stayed away from a Congress Legislature Party meeting called by the chief minister despite a whip issued to them.

Appearing for speaker Joshi in the Supreme Court, senior counsel Kapil Sibal argued that the presiding officer's right to call and conduct the disqualification proceeding cannot be meddled with by the court; at the most the speaker can be asked to rule upon the proceedings within a time frame.

The bench asked Sibal whether a disqualification notice can be issued to MLAs for not attending meetings and whether not attending such meetings can be construed as a stance against the party.

Therefore, Joshi's counsel argued, the Rajasthan High Court has no jurisdiction to restrain the speaker from conducting disqualification proceedings till July 24.

Tags: rajasthan speaker cp joshi, sachin pilot, ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress rebellion

Latest From India

BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. (PTI)

Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi records his statement through video conference

File image of Varavara Rao.

Varavara Rao trying to seek bail under the garb of COVID-19 pandemic: NIA tells court

Police have registered 1,336 offences of illegal transportation so far and seized 93,174 vehicles. (PTI Photo)

Over 2 lakh cases of lockdown violations registered in Maharashtra

Ranchi: BJP MLA CP Singh steps out of an ambulance as he arrives at the Trauma Centre of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after he was found positive with coronavirus, in Ranchi, Wednesday. (PTI)

In just three days, COVID-19 cases breach the 12-lakh mark in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham