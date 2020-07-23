Over 2 lakh cases of lockdown violations registered in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, 315 incidents of attack on policemen have been reported in Maharashtra, in which 881 persons were arrested, the official said

Mumbai: The police have registered at least two lakh cases pertaining to violations related to Covid-19 lockdown and arrested 31,424 since March. However, 89 personnel, including seven officers have succumbed to the deadly virus till date.

In the process of implementing the watertight lockdown, the state police suffered several fatalities and at least 1,583 persons are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The officials said that the highest number of fatalities were recorded at Mumbai with 52 of their personnel dying due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 315 incidents of attack on policemen have been reported in Maharashtra, in which 881 persons were arrested, the official said, adding that 54 attacks on health workers have taken place till date.

In all, the police have registered 1,336 offences of illegal transportation so far and seized 93,174 vehicles, he said. Apart from this, a total of `16.11 crore has been collected in fines from lockdown violators till date, officials added.