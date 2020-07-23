Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,236,696

42,613

Recovered

782,275

29,883

Deaths

29,885

1,120

Maharashtra33760718776912556 Tamil Nadu1864921315833144 Delhi1263231076503719 Karnataka75833272391519 Andhra Pradesh6471327239823 Uttar Pradesh55588335001263 Gujarat51485373412228 West Bengal49321296501221 Telangana4925837666438 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
  India   All India  23 Jul 2020  Now, CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks AYUSH's help to rescue corona-hit Maharashtra
India, All India

Now, CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks AYUSH's help to rescue corona-hit Maharashtra

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Jul 23, 2020, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2020, 10:15 am IST

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed all the streams of medical sciences including Homoeopathy, Ayurvedic and Unani to suggest treatment for the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the relief and rehabilitation department of the state government has so far released Rs 399 crore for testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients, a senior government official told this paper.

The CM asked for suggestions in a meeting held on Wednesday with the representatives of medical professional associations. The government has also formed a committee for the preventive measures suggested by Aayush Ministry.

Contribution of all the medical sectors is important to treat the coronavirus infections. Homoeopathy, Ayurvedic and Unani should give broad guidelines for the treatment in black and white, Thackeray said.

A senior official said that the money is not an issue for the treatment of coronavirus patients. “We have received Rs 1,600 crore from the Centre for pandemic and Nisarga cycle. Of these, Rs 399 crore has been released to test and treat COVID-19 patients, while Rs 491 crore has been given to the districts which had been affected by the cyclone for the rehabilitation of the people,” he added.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. It has so far reported over 3,27,031 cases and more than 12,276 deaths. However, the recovery rate in the state is 55.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.75 per cent.

Tags: cm uddhav thackeray, coronavirus in maharashtra, coronavirus (covid-19), ayush ministry, aayush ministry
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Rajasthan Assembly speaker C P Joshi is contesting the High Court's right to rule upon his disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot's group of rebel Congress MLAs. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court allows Rajasthan HC to pass orders on Pilot plea

BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. (PTI)

Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi records his statement through video conference

File image of Varavara Rao.

Varavara Rao trying to seek bail under the garb of COVID-19 pandemic: NIA tells court

Police have registered 1,336 offences of illegal transportation so far and seized 93,174 vehicles. (PTI Photo)

Over 2 lakh cases of lockdown violations registered in Maharashtra

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham