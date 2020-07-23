Now, CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks AYUSH's help to rescue corona-hit Maharashtra

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed all the streams of medical sciences including Homoeopathy, Ayurvedic and Unani to suggest treatment for the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the relief and rehabilitation department of the state government has so far released Rs 399 crore for testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients, a senior government official told this paper.

The CM asked for suggestions in a meeting held on Wednesday with the representatives of medical professional associations. The government has also formed a committee for the preventive measures suggested by Aayush Ministry.

Contribution of all the medical sectors is important to treat the coronavirus infections. Homoeopathy, Ayurvedic and Unani should give broad guidelines for the treatment in black and white, Thackeray said.

A senior official said that the money is not an issue for the treatment of coronavirus patients. “We have received Rs 1,600 crore from the Centre for pandemic and Nisarga cycle. Of these, Rs 399 crore has been released to test and treat COVID-19 patients, while Rs 491 crore has been given to the districts which had been affected by the cyclone for the rehabilitation of the people,” he added.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. It has so far reported over 3,27,031 cases and more than 12,276 deaths. However, the recovery rate in the state is 55.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.75 per cent.