Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:16 PM IST

India, All India

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to lose his VIP security cover, after Home Ministry's review

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 2:14 pm IST

He will no longer be guarded by 'black cat' commando of the National Security Guard.

The decision was reportedly taken after a comprehensive review of the VIP protectees, conducted by the Union Home Ministry under the umbrella of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). (Photo: File/PTI)
 The decision was reportedly taken after a comprehensive review of the VIP protectees, conducted by the Union Home Ministry under the umbrella of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: After facing defeat in concluded 2019 Lok Sabha election, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is being hit by another jolt of loosing his top Z+ security cover. He will no longer be guarded by 'black cat' commando of the National Security Guard.

The decision was reportedly taken after a comprehensive review of the VIP protectees, conducted by the Union Home Ministry under the umbrella of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

However, Akhilesh will continue to get Uttar Pradesh state police cover. reported Inida Today.

Former Chief Minister of UP was allowed for top-category VIP security in 2012 when the UPA regime was at the Centre.

In Uttar Pradesh, NSG will now have just 3 VVIP's to give Z+ security cover-- SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,reported Inida Today.

The Home Ministry's decision came on the basis of threat perception reports prepared by central and state (Uttar Pradesh) intelligence agencies, the sources said.

National Security Guard has 13 prominent politicians under their cover including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Farooq Abdullah among others.

Tags: samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, national security guard
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In a veiled dig at Gadkari, she said he is a very effective minister but has made some 'very tall and big' promises like many claims of the Narendra Modi government. (Photo: File)

Motor Bill: Opposition says Centre trying to take away state's powers

Meanwhile, CM Pramod Sawant also urged the locals to keep an eye on their children in order to prevent them from falling into a pit of drug abuse. (Photo: ANI)

Kingpin of drugs trade in state yet to be identified: Goa CM

Joshi also said that the government will promote the competition at block-level to ensure that ‘every drop of water is utilised’. (Photo: ANI)

Centre planning competition among states to encourage water conservation

Photo: Representational image

Andhra: Woman sets herself on fire after torture by husband

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Santa’ app sends creepy messages to young girl

2

Video: Salman Khan wants his mom to dance, her unexpected reaction is worth watching

3

Watch: Bad driving leads to USD 140 million drug bust

4

UK PM contender Johnson's biggest controversies

5

Andhra Pradesh: Special havan performed to appease rain God

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham