RN Ravi posting fuels talks of interim Naga rebels govt

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 6:22 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 6:39 am IST

R.N. Ravi
Guwahati: The appointment of Prime Minister’s envoy for Naga talks R.N. Ravi as the governor of Nagaland has given rise to various speculations, including the possibility of an “interim government” of rebel groups, which is speculated to be the part of an agreement.

However, security sources indicated that the reason behind sending Mr Ravi to Nagaland was to create a conducive environment besides removing some of the roadblocks before the final solution was reached to the decades-old problem.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Political Groups’ (NPG) leaders currently engaged in peace talks have also expressed surprise over the appointment as they told a local newspaper that appointment was “sudden and unexpected”.

Though authoritative security sources in the ministry of home affairs said that Mr Ravi would continue to discharge his twin responsibilities as governor and interlocutor of the Naga talks, NPG leaders said that they are not aware of this yet.

Meanwhile, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) in a statement said that Mr Ravi’s appointment as governor of Nagaland should not delay the solution in any way, but should be another milestone in bringing a solution, which has been a long-felt desire of the Naga people.

While congratulating Mr Ravi on his new assignment, the NPF through its press bureau expressed the hope that with the new development, an amicable and acceptable solution to the Naga political problem would not be far away. NPF also appreciated the Centre for appointing Mr Ravi, whom it said was “well versed with the Naga people” and who had been working closely with the Naga political issue.

The NPF said that Mr Ravi’s new assignment should not hamper the ongoing dialogue between it and the Naga political Groups, but expedite and bring solution at the earliest.

According to NPF, Mr Ravi was the interlocutor on the Naga talks and closely associated with the Naga problem. It said with his new assignment, it expected the wisdom of both the Government of India and the Naga groups to hammer out the talks at the earliest.

Further, NPF reiterated its stand that the Naga political problem which has been its topmost priority since its inception remain unchanged. The party said it expects that New Delhi would not play any delay tactics but give a sincere effort for the resolution of the Naga political problem.

