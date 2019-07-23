Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 09:33 AM IST

India, All India

'Rahul Gandhi is captain, no crisis within Congress,' says Ashok Gehlot

ANI
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 9:30 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 9:30 am IST

'Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take a final call on it but there is no leadership crisis,' he added.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning the election based on lies. (Photo: ANI)
 He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning the election based on lies. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi is the "captain" of the Congress party. He asserted that there is no leadership crisis in the party.

"Rahul Gandhi is the captain of the party and will remain so. There is no crisis within the part," he said while talking to reporters here.

"Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take a final call on it but there is no leadership crisis," he added.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning the election based on lies.

"Narendra Modi indulged in the false campaign, misled people by proxy nationalism and hiding behind the forces," he said

"He even did politics in the name of religion. People are doubting EVMs also. So winning the election by these things is a different matter but we have seen the downfall of those who achieved heights. Modi has reached his zenith. Now, he is on a downward slope. He is getting exposed in the economy, in jobs. Farmers are unhappy," added Gehlot.

Praising Priyanka Gandhi for her protest against the Sonbhadra agitation, Gehlot said that she has exposed the Uttar Pradesh government.

"In a democracy, it is the duty of the opposition to know about the pain of people. What was the reason behind it? What would have happened if she went there? Who stopped leaders of the ruling party will go there?" he asked.

Priyanka took the right decision at the right time and this was appreciated by the entire country, he said.

Commenting on the Karnataka crisis, he said, "It is unfortunate that such kind of hooliganism is taking place in the country. You broke 12 MLAs in Telangana, you are indulged in horse-trading in Karnataka, in Goa you gave ministerial berth to those whom you called mafias when they were with the Congress."

"This political hooliganism will teach BJP a lesson as they will face a revolt within the party," he said

Congratulating ISRO for the launch of Chandryaan-2 mission, he said, "I congratulate our scientist over the launch of Chandrayaan-2. It is a big achievement. From the time, when ISRO was formed, it has taken 35-40 years for the country to reach this stage. The beginning that was made during the era of Indira Gandhi and Pandit Nehru...it is the result of those efforts that the country today is standing with countries of the world in space technology."

"Satellites of several countries are being launched from India. What will be the matter of more pride than this," he said.

Tags: congress, ashok gehlot, priyanka gandhi, rahul gandhi, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

In the meeting of high-power committee chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here in the state capital, the CM said that lord Ram's statue would be installed on the 100 hectares of land near River Sarayu in Ayodhya. (Photo: File)

UP government to install 251-metre-tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya

India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport in Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover. (Photo: AP)

On Chandrayaan-2 launch by ISRO, a congratulatory message from NASA

Trump said that he is ready to help, if the two countries ask for it. (Photo: AP)

MEA rejects Trump's claims, says Modi never asked him to mediate on Kashmir

A file photograph of Atal Behari Vajpayee at the PMO.

AB Vajpayee shaped India’s ambition

MOST POPULAR

1

Most beastly Android is here that’s giving every flagship a run for its money

2

Forget about Galaxy Note 10! Check out this Samsung flagship with next-gen tech

3

Scientists across country congratulate ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

4

Maharashtra CMO team donates 1 day salary to CM Relief fund on CM's birthday

5

Inter-ministerial group suggests ban on cryptocurrencies in India

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham