Modi 2.0 spent Rs 8,500 crore on defence deals in its first 50 days

The ministry sources said some of the projects were initiated before the 2019 elections have been concluded after the government was formed.

Under the powers given to services, the IAF has acquired the Spice-2000 stand-off weapon systems along with a number of spares from Russia. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: In the first 50 days of its second term in office, the Narendra Modi government has spent around Rs 8,500 crore on the acquisition of weapon systems including missiles and spares for the Indian Army and the Air Force.

According to Defence Ministry sources, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has spent around Rs 8,000 crore in procuring missiles such as the Spice-2000, Strum Ataka ATGMs and a large number of spares under the emergency procurement route.

After the Pulwama attack, the Central government had given emergency powers to the three services to buy whatever equipment is required by them for safeguarding the borders with Pakistan.

Under the powers given, the security forces can buy the equipment of their choice within three months at the cost of up to Rs 300 crore per case.

The emergency powers were given to the forces within a few weeks after the Pulwama attack in which 44 CRPF personnel were killed and India started increasing vigil at the borders with Pakistan, they said.

Under the powers given to services, the IAF has acquired the Spice-2000 stand-off weapon systems along with a number of spares from Russia.

Several contracts have been signed with the Russians for air to air missile to immediately match up the range of the Pakistani fighter jets for beyond visual range contract.

