Lt Gen Naravane named next vice-chief, may succeed Rawat

New Delhi: Indian Army’s top brass is going to witness major changes due to retirement and transfer of senior commanders.

Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the next vice-chief of Army staff when the incumbent Lt. Gen. D. Anbu retires on August 31. The government has also made appointment of four Army commanders.

Lt. Gen. Naravane and Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh currently chief of Northern Command are contenders for the post of Army Chief. The appointment of Lt Gen. Naravane as vice chief, indicates that he is likely to succeed General Bipin Rawat who will retire on December 31. Lt. Gen. Naravane will be the senior-most commander when Gen. Rawat will retire.

Gen. Rawat was appointed as Army Chief in December 2016, by superseding two officers senior to him. Also, Vice-Admiral Karambir Singh was appointed as Navy Chief superseding his senior Vice-Admiral Bimal Verma. Lt. Gen. Naravane who was commissioned into the 7th Battalion of Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy.

Director general of military operations Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan will be new General officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Command replacing Lt. Gen. Naravane.

Commander of the 21 Strike Corps Lt. Gen. R.P. Singh has been appointed head of the Chandimandir-based Western Command. He succeeds Lt. Gen. Surinder Singh.

Director general military training Lt. Gen. A.S. Kler is appointed general officer commanding-in-chief of South-Western command (Jaipur).