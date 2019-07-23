Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

Karnataka crisis: Speaker KR Ramesh arrives, floor test by 6 pm today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 10:35 am IST

Speaker KR Ramesh has set 6 pm deadline for the coalition government to prove their majority after a lengthy debate on Monday night.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly floor test is scheduled to happen by 6 pm today as the fate of Karnataka’s wobbly coalition under the leadership of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy remains uncertain.

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP lawmakers pressed Speaker KR Ramesh to hold the trust vote on Monday as the Speaker had assured earlier in the day.

Here are LIVE updates:

10:15 am: J Shettar, BJP said, “It's the final day for this government. We believed yesterday was the last but because of the 'milapi kushti' in between ruling party and others they postponed it for one day...We'll see what happens and if division of votes take place this government will definitely be defeated.”

10:05 am: BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today.

10:00 am: Shobha Karandlaje, BJP said, “They don't have the numbers. They're a minority government. MLAs are in Mumbai. They don't want to come. Let's see what happens by this evening. Confident that this government will definitely go. This isn't a people's government. People are upset, MLAs are upset.”

09:55 am: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar arrives at Vidhana Soudha. HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today.

09:43 am: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on ‘allegation that he is intentionally providing more time to ruling parties to prove majority’: “I convey my thanks to them. I pray to God to give some sense to them.”

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on ‘Rebel MLAs’ letter to him seeking four weeks time to appear before the speaker’: “It is all related to court proceedings. It will all be dealt with in the court.”

09:25 am: BJP MLAs leave from Ramada Hotel for Vidhana Soudha; HD Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly today.

09:20 am: 13 Rebel MLAs have written letter to Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar seeking more time to appear before the speaker in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. They have asked for four weeks time.

