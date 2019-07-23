Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

India, All India

IMA ponzi scam: ED to produce Mansoor Khan in court today to extend judicial custody

ANI
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 10:44 am IST

On Saturday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent Khan to ED custody till July 23.

His medical test was done on Monday at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)
 His medical test was done on Monday at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will produce prime accused in the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam, Mansoor Khan, in court on Tuesday to extend his judicial custody further.

His medical test was done on Monday at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru.

Earlier on Sunday Khan was taken to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences for a check-up after he complained of chest pain and palpitations.

According to Director of the institute, CN Manjunath, anxiety and stress could be the reason behind the deterioration in his health.

On Saturday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent Khan to ED custody till July 23.

Khan was arrested and questioned after he landed at New Delhi airport from Dubai in the early hours of Friday.

The owner and founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) travelled from Dubai to New Delhi after the SIT located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law. Khan had last month fled the country after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam. Later, he released a video expressing his desire to come back to the country and participate in the investigation.

A 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda is probing the alleged fraud by the firm. Both the ED and SIT had issued lookout notice against Khan.

The IMA Jewels is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

Khan is facing investigation for allegedly duping 40,000 investors especially Muslims in the state. He had claimed that he gave Rs 400 crore to Congress leader Roshan Baig which he was not returning.

Tags: ima scam, ed, mansoor khan, pmla, roshan baig
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

The weaker sections of our society have benefited greatly by the proactive use of RTI by activists and others. (Photo: File)

RTI on brink of extinction, Central govt wants to subvert Act: Sonia Gandhi

'No Indian PM has ever dared to breach the cardinal principle of 'no third party mediation' in terms of the 1972 Simla Agreement. Why is PM mum?' Surjewala said. (Photo: File)

Congress slams PM Modi for keeping mum on Trump's Kashmir mediation offer

The 46-day-long Yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima. (Photo: ANI)

Over 161 Amarnath pilgrims administered oxygen: ITBP

The resolution has been passed by Kanukanta Sarpanch Neelamma, Vice Sarpanch P Govardhan Reddy, and others. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Gram Panchayat passes resolution to banish sexual predators

MOST POPULAR

1

Noida: Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

2

Taking goods abroad for exhibitions will not have to generate tax invoice

3

2020 iPhone 12 to come with unmatched technology that will leave Android scrambling

4

Photo: Miranda Lambert enjoys quality time with hubby Brendan in California

5

After Akshay Kumar, Mahika Sharma gives financial help to victims of Assam flood

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham