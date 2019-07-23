Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

India, All India

‘Give us 4 weeks to appear’: 13 MLAs to K'taka Speaker on disqualification plea

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 10:59 am IST

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar promised that the trust vote will be held by 6 pm on Tuesday.

The letters were similar in content and informed the Speaker that they had not received the copy of the petition and other documents seeking their disqualification. (Photo: File)
 The letters were similar in content and informed the Speaker that they had not received the copy of the petition and other documents seeking their disqualification. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Thirteen rebel lawmakers in Karnataka, whose resignations have pushed the Congress-JD(S) government to the brink of collapse, have written to Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar asking him four weeks’ time to respond to his summons. The Speaker had summoned the legislators on the disqualification petition moved against them by the Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathahalli, BA Basavaraj, BC Patil, Pratapgouda Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, ST Somashekhar, MTB Nagaraj, and Munirathna of the Congress and K Gopalaiah, AH Vishwanath and Narayana Gowda of the JD(S) have written to the Speaker.

The letters were similar in content and informed the Speaker that they had not received the copy of the petition and other documents seeking their disqualification.

Their letter read: “You are aware that Disqualification Rules, 1986, require a minimum of 7 days period. In spite of the same, the proceedings are being hurried up. I am not in station now and I requite to consult my lawyer after receiving the papers. The Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case of Balachandra R Jarkiholi vs BS Yeddyurappa reported in (2011) 7 SCC 1 has held that 7 days notice period is mandatory. In these circumstances, I request you to grant four weeks time to appear.”

The coalition government had slipped into a crisis two weeks ago after 16 lawmakers — 13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) — resigned. Ramesh Kumar is yet to take a final call on accepting the resignation letters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 105 members, the Congress-JD(S) coalition has the support of 100 MLAs, excluding Kumar, in the 225-member Assembly. There are 15 rebel MLAs, two Independents and one MLA from the BSP, while another is a nominated member. If the resignation letters of the rebel MLAs are accepted by the Speaker, the government would be in a minority.

The debate on the trust vote dragged on in the Assembly well into Monday night with impatient BJP members pressing for an end to the discussion, which began last Thursday.

Despite assurances by Ramesh Kumar on Monday morning that the vote would be held during the day, the House was adjourned around 11.40 pm without the floor test being conducted. Kumar promised that the trust vote will be held by 6pm on Tuesday.

Tags: karnataka crisis, ramesh kumar, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

The weaker sections of our society have benefited greatly by the proactive use of RTI by activists and others. (Photo: File)

RTI on brink of extinction, Central govt wants to subvert Act: Sonia Gandhi

'No Indian PM has ever dared to breach the cardinal principle of 'no third party mediation' in terms of the 1972 Simla Agreement. Why is PM mum?' Surjewala said. (Photo: File)

Congress slams PM Modi for keeping mum on Trump's Kashmir mediation offer

The 46-day-long Yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima. (Photo: ANI)

Over 161 Amarnath pilgrims administered oxygen: ITBP

The resolution has been passed by Kanukanta Sarpanch Neelamma, Vice Sarpanch P Govardhan Reddy, and others. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Gram Panchayat passes resolution to banish sexual predators

MOST POPULAR

1

Noida: Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

2

Taking goods abroad for exhibitions will not have to generate tax invoice

3

2020 iPhone 12 to come with unmatched technology that will leave Android scrambling

4

Photo: Miranda Lambert enjoys quality time with hubby Brendan in California

5

After Akshay Kumar, Mahika Sharma gives financial help to victims of Assam flood

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham