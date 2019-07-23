Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 03:17 PM IST

India, All India

3 forced to consume human excreta over witchcraft suspicion in Jharkhand

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 2:33 pm IST

The accused suspected that the victims used to perform rituals that made people fall ill in the area, the police said.

Nagar police station incharge Adikant Mahto said Veera Das (50), Hari Das (32), Jharia Devi (30) and Shanti Devi (48) were arrested, while two others were absconding. (Photo: File)
 Nagar police station incharge Adikant Mahto said Veera Das (50), Hari Das (32), Jharia Devi (30) and Shanti Devi (48) were arrested, while two others were absconding. (Photo: File)

Giridih: Three person, including two women, were allegedly forced to consume human excreta in Jharkhand's Giridih town last week on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Tuesday.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Jhanjhri Mohalla area last Tuesday. The arrests came after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

The accused suspected that the victims used to perform rituals that made people fall ill in the area, the police said.

Nagar police station incharge Adikant Mahto said Veera Das (50), Hari Das (32), Jharia Devi (30) and Shanti Devi (48) were arrested, while two others were absconding.

The incident come days after four elderly tribals, including two women, were lynched in Gumla district on the suspicion that they were practising witchcraft.

Tags: jharkhand, witchcraft, suspicion, crime
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

In a veiled dig at Gadkari, she said he is a very effective minister but has made some 'very tall and big' promises like many claims of the Narendra Modi government. (Photo: File)

Motor Bill: Opposition says Centre trying to take away state's powers

Meanwhile, CM Pramod Sawant also urged the locals to keep an eye on their children in order to prevent them from falling into a pit of drug abuse. (Photo: ANI)

Kingpin of drugs trade in state yet to be identified: Goa CM

Joshi also said that the government will promote the competition at block-level to ensure that ‘every drop of water is utilised’. (Photo: ANI)

Centre planning competition among states to encourage water conservation

Photo: Representational image

Andhra: Woman sets herself on fire after torture by husband

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Santa’ app sends creepy messages to young girl

2

Video: Salman Khan wants his mom to dance, her unexpected reaction is worth watching

3

Watch: Bad driving leads to USD 140 million drug bust

4

UK PM contender Johnson's biggest controversies

5

Andhra Pradesh: Special havan performed to appease rain God

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham