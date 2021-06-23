Wednesday, Jun 23, 2021 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Jun 2021  Black Fungus: Centre allocates additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B to States/UTs
Black Fungus: Centre allocates additional 61,120 vials of Amphotericin-B to States/UTs

ANI
Published : Jun 23, 2021, 4:42 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2021, 4:42 pm IST

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. (Representative Image: PTI)
Delhi: The central government has allocated 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment of black fungus to all States and Union Territories, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday.

"Additional 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions today," tweeted the Minister Gowda. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers also informed that, so far, approximately 7.9 Lakh vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B have been allocated across the country.

 

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this.

Looking at the rising cases of Mucormycosis or 'black fungus', the Union Health Ministry had last month said the availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease, is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.

 

Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government.

