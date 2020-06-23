Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 | Last Update : 02:47 PM IST

91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

440,450

13,548

Recovered

248,137

10,879

Deaths

14,015

312

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi62655366022233 Tamil Nadu6208734112794 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Andhra Pradesh89294435111 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3311174722 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Uttarakhand2301145027 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461499 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  23 Jun 2020  Army Chief MM Naravane in Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
India, All India

Army Chief MM Naravane in Ladakh to take stock of ground situation

PTI
Published : Jun 23, 2020, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2020, 9:50 am IST

The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)
 Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with Chinese military, Army sources said.

The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground, they said.

 

The visit comes a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal assault by the Chinese military in Galwan Valley which escalated the border tension.

Tags: mm naravane, galwan valley, ladakh standoff
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

