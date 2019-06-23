Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 09:05 PM IST

India, All India

Vaishno Devi shrine will have disaster response force by Sept 2020

PTI
Published : Jun 23, 2019, 8:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2019, 8:01 pm IST

Nearly 86 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, last year, highest in the last five years.

The shrine board is also planning to set up an emergency operation centre as part of its disaster preparedness. (Photo: PTI)
 The shrine board is also planning to set up an emergency operation centre as part of its disaster preparedness. (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, a religious pilgrimage atop a hilltop that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year, will get a dedicated in-house disaster response force by September next year, a senior official said Sunday.

Simrandeep Singh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), said training of the board staff who will be the first respondents in case of any eventuality has already begun at the headquarters of 7th battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Punjab.

Nearly 86 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine, atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu region, last year, highest in the last five years.

"The six-week training of the first batch of 25 staff started on May 18 and is almost heading for completion. We are planning to train 180 employees by September next year to prepare a dedicated disaster response force for the shrine," Singh told PTI.

He said the shrine board and the NDRF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) early this year keeping in mind the hilly terrain and need to impart advanced disaster management training to the shrine board staff in batches to keep them in a state of readiness for effectively and promptly responding to any disaster situation.

"All our employees who have 15 to 20 years service left and are fit will undergo this training capsule. They include staff from security, medical and assistance wings, sweepers, receptionists, salesmen and catering providers," he said.

Praising NDRF, Singh said the force is not charging any fee for the training of the shrine board staff to ensure a quick response in the wake of any fire incident, earthquake, landslides or any other emergency situation.

To further augment the disaster management preparedness, the CEO said an NDRF team would conduct a comprehensive audit of the disaster management stores set up by the board at various locations on the track and in the Bhawan area so that, wherever required, these are further replenished and strengthened by adding latest gadgets and equipment.

In March, a team of the NDRF conducted a mock exercise on the yatra track near the Bhawan area in order to analyze and evaluate the level of preparedness to most effectively and promptly respond to any emergency situation.

The shrine board is also planning to set up an emergency operation centre as part of its disaster preparedness.

Tags: vaishno devi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

‘We have registered a case under section 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act,’ Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police Siddipet said. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

40 stray dogs killed by civic body in Telangana, 4 officials suspended

Nearly 140 children have lost their lives due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in the state since June 1, of which 127 died in Muzaffarpur district alone, state health department sources said. (Photo: AP)

Kushwaha holds Nitish responsible for children's deaths; demands his resignation

They were on an expedition to a Nanda Devi East peak when they met the tragic fate.(Photo: ANI)

Nanda Devi: 7 bodies recovered; search for eighth tourist to be carried out on Monday

Special status for Andhra Pradesh is a major issue as it was one of his key thrusts during the run-up to the Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI)

YSRCP won't accept Deputy LS Speaker post unless Andhra gets special status

MOST POPULAR

1

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

2

Man forced to rub nose on shoes after tiff at family function in MP

3

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

4

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

5

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham