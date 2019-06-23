Harsh Vardhan, Health Ministry officials review status of AES cases in Muzaffarpur

The death toll due to AES has mounted to 109 in government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

Muzaffarpur: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other senior officers of health ministry reviewed the status of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Saturday.

The death toll due to AES has mounted to 109 in government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH). With this, the number of AES casualties in Bihar rose to 125 on Sunday.

"The central and state teams have finalized the site and design of 100 bedded PICU at Muzaffarpur, which will be supported under a centrally sponsored scheme," said Harsh Vardhan.

The Health Minister said that the multi-disciplinary central team has been camping at Muzaffarpur for over a week now.

"With the support of state and district administration, efforts of social and behaviour change at the community level and early identification and management at primary health care facilities have been strengthened," said Vardhan.

He added that clinical management of AES is also being supported by the multi-disciplinary central teams and patients are receiving round the clock clinical, diagnostic and drug support.

Shri Manoj Jhalani, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of National Health Mission, along with other senior officers and experts had also visited SKMCH, where the AES patients of Muzaffarpur are admitted, to take stock of the situation.

Shri Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has been stationed at Muzaffarpur and is overseeing and supporting the State government efforts for prevention and management of AES cases.