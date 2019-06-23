Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST

Class 12 registration fee to be paid by Delhi government: Sisodia

ANI
Published : Jun 23, 2019, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2019, 2:39 pm IST

The announcement was made after a student asked about the disparity in the registration fee on the basis of category.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi aManish Sisodia (Photo: File)
 Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi aManish Sisodia (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will bear the Class 12 Board exam registration fee charged by the CBSE from students in schools under it starting this academic year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said.

This impromptu announcement was made by Sisodia on Saturday during an interaction with school students at Thyagraj Stadium here after a student asked about the disparity in the registration fee on the basis of category.

Manisha Kumari, a former student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Adarsh Nagar, sought to know, "Why is there such a huge difference in the registration fee we have to pay. The general and OBC students pay Rs 1,500 and an SC student Rs 50. I have no problem that an SC student pays less. But I just want to know why the difference is so big."

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that from now onwards the students of Class 12 will no longer need to pay the Rs 1500-fee to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The AAP government in Delhi had organised a felicitation function for students and their parents at the stadium, which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal congratulated the students for their achievement and wished them success in the future. He also lauded the teachers and parents of the students for their effort.

