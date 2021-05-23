Sunday, May 23, 2021 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi holds review meeting with senior officials

ANI
Published : May 23, 2021, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2021, 12:26 pm IST

The Indian Army said that it has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the review meeting for Cyclone Yass. (Screengrab)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the review meeting for Cyclone Yass. (Screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with senior government officials to review the preparations for the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting along with senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas.

 

With Odisha and West Bengal bracing for cyclonic storm Yaas, the Indian Army on Saturday informed that it has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations.

Also, ahead of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to make landfall along the Bengal-Odisha coast between May 24 and May 26, the Northern Railway has temporarily cancelled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also geared up to meet the likely challenges from the developing cyclonic storm Yaas on the east coast.

Besides this, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also reviewed the preparedness for the cyclonic storm.

 

Tags: cyclone yass, imd bulletin, india meteorological department (imd)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Olympics medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar who have been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (PTI)

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in Chhatrasal murder case

A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

India records 2.40 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,741 fatalities

Satellite image of low pressure area formed over East-Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. (By arrangement)

Cyclone Yaas forming in Bay of Bengal: IMD

A notice has been issued in this regard on Friday by the IT Ministry, which states that a false statement is being circulated online that implies that an Indian variant of coronavirus is spreading across countries. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Govt asks social media firms to remove contents referring to Indian variant

