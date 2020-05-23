Saturday, May 23, 2020 | Last Update : 03:58 PM IST

60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

125,121

6,570

Recovered

51,836

3,271

Deaths

3,728

142

Maharashtra44582125831517 Tamil Nadu14753712899 Gujarat132735880802 Delhi123195897208 Rajasthan65423692155 Madhya Pradesh61703029271 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal33321221265 Andhra Pradesh2667173155 Bihar216662911 Punjab2028181939 Telangana1761104348 Karnataka174359741 Jammu and Kashmir148972020 Odisha11894367 Haryana107670616 Kerala7335125 Jharkhand3231363 Chandigarh2191783 Tripura1751520 Chhatisgarh172620 Himachal Pradesh168554 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Goa5470 Manipur2620 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Workers sprayed with 'disinfectant' in Delhi, civic body says 'by mistake'

PTI
Published : May 23, 2020, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2020, 12:27 pm IST

A video of the incident was shared on social media, worker engaged in a sanitation drive can be seen spraying disinfectant on migrants

Migrants sprayed with 'disinfectants' in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. (Photo- Social Media)
  Migrants sprayed with 'disinfectants' in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. (Photo- Social Media)

New Delhi: A group of migrants, waiting outside a school in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar for coronavirus screening, were sprayed with a disinfectant by the civic agency on Friday. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) later said it was a "mistake" as the worker who was handling the spray could not handle the pressure of the machine and the recoil changed the direction of the spray.

SDMC officials have "apologised" to the migrants, the civic agency said in a statement.

Hundreds of migrants had gathered outside a school at Lajpat Nagar to screen for coronavirus before boarding a special "Shramik" train.

A video of the incident was shared on social media. A worker engaged in a sanitation drive can be seen spraying disinfectant on some of the migrants.

"Since the school is in a residential colony, there was huge demand from residents for disinfecting the compound and the road. But due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some moments," the SDMC said in the statement.

"The staff has already been instructed to be more careful and attentive while doing the job in future. The official present at the site apologised to public," the SDMC said.

A large number of migrant workers and their families have been trying to go home, by any means, while many of them are walking home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Tags: migrants, delhi, lajpat nagar, coronavirus screening, disinfectant, civic agency, south delhi municipal corporation (sdmc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Tablighi Jamaat members aided COVID-19 spread in Indore, Bhopal initially, says MP CM Shivraj. (PTI Photo)

Shivraj Chouhan targets Tablighi Jamaat again

Image for representation only.

Mystery of Warangal's well of death: All nine victims had a party the night before

Government has decided to take control of 80 per cent of all private hospital beds in the state till August 31. (PTI Photo)

Maha takes control of 80% pvt hospital beds as rising covid19 cases built pressure

Indian Army’s oldest artillery man, Major (retd) Gurdial Singh Jallawalia, who fought four wars, including World War II and two wars with Pakistan, passed away at the age of 102. (Photo-SocialXYZ))

Army’s oldest artillery man Jallawalia passes away at 102

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

2

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

3

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

4

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

5

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham