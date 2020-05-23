Saturday, May 23, 2020 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

124,794

6,570

Recovered

51,824

3,271

Deaths

3,726

142

Maharashtra44582125831517 Tamil Nadu14753712899 Gujarat132735880802 Delhi123195897208 Rajasthan64943680153 Madhya Pradesh61703029271 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal33321221265 Andhra Pradesh2667173155 Bihar216662911 Punjab2028181939 Telangana1761104348 Karnataka174359741 Jammu and Kashmir148972020 Odisha11894367 Haryana107670616 Kerala7335125 Jharkhand3231363 Chandigarh2191783 Tripura1751520 Chhatisgarh172620 Himachal Pradesh168554 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Goa5470 Manipur2620 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

India sees biggest single-day spike of 6,654 covid19 cases, tally reaches 1,25,101

PTI
Published : May 23, 2020, 10:33 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2020, 10:33 am IST

Death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,720 after 137 more fatalities

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,25,101. (PTI Photo)
 India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,25,101. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus infections saw the biggest spike in India with 6,654 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,25,101 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,720 after 137 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 69,597, while 51,783 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry bulletin.

Of the 137 new deaths, 63 were in Maharashtra, 29 in Gujarat, 14 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, six from West Bengal, four from Tamil Nadu, two each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, and one from Haryana.

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended till May 31

