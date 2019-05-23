Security forces need to upgrade skills: Ajit Doval

During the event Mr Doval also presented BSF officials with galalantary medals for exceptional and meritorious services.

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday stressed on the need for the security forces to increase their capabilities and professionalism while claiming that these were important since there could be serious challenges in future for defence and security scenario.

While speaking at the annual investiture ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), the NSA claimed that it was necessary for the security agencies to constantly reinvent and upgrade their technological skills. ``You should work to enhance your professionalism, capability and strength as security challenges in the days to come could be more grave,’’ he added.

Mr Doval expressed satisfaction over the fact that a number of security agencies in the country were now making use of better technology and even trying to modernise the gadgets of this trade.

Those decorated with gallantry medals include Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Baljit Singh Kasana, Deputy Commandant Yudhhvir Yadav, assistant sub-inspectors Surjit Singh Bishnoi and Om Prakash, constables Parasram, Vibhas Batbayal and M K Choudhary.

The team bravely foiled an armed intrusion bid, supported by unprovoked firing, from the Pakistani side, along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu, in November, 2016 as part of “Operation Chamliyal”, their citation said.

Inspector Bhupinder Singh was awarded the police medal for gallantry for effectively retaliating Pakistani firing and killing a terrorist in October, 2016 along the international border in Jammu’s Samba. DIG Azad Singh Malik was presented the “Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak” for saving a 12-year-old girl, who had been electrocuted from a electric BSF is the largest of the three border-guarding forces in the country, for ensuring the safety and security of India’s borders. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are the two other border-guarding forces. The BSF, which has about 2.5 lakh personnel, guards two of the country’s most sensitive borders — with Pakistan and Bangladesh.