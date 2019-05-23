Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

India, All India

Regional kingmaker hopefuls fall by the wayside

THE ASIAN AGE. | GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published : May 23, 2019, 6:17 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2019, 6:26 pm IST

In this general election, some regional parties had hoped they would be kingmakers, but unfortunately have been discarded by the wayside.

The Modi wave has not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as it was expected but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. (Photo: File)
 The Modi wave has not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as it was expected but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Modi wave has not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as it was expected but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. In this general election, some regional parties had hoped they would be kingmakers, but unfortunately have been discarded by the wayside.

Who are they?

Trinamool Congress: The Bharatiya Janata Party led in 18 seats – a considerable jump from the two that they got in 2014. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is ahead in 23 seats.

In 2014, the TMC’s tally rose to 34 from 19 in 2009 while the Congress managed to win four. Both the Left Front and the BJP managed to secure only two seats, respectively.

West Bengal is one of the major states where BJP had been focusing for the past five years and has made a significant presence this time.

BSP- SP alliance: In the hope to rule the state with the maximum number of constituencies, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had formed an alliance earlier this year. The combine thought they could repeat the Kairana model these elections.

The saffron party led with 60 seats out of the 80 and the SP-BSP alliance had only managed to get 17 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, many prominent leaders including Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Rajnath Singh contested from various constituencies of these states. In fact, Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi, and the party conceded the family stronghold to Smriti Irani of the BJP.

Telugu Desam Party: N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP’s performance was not only disappointing in the Assembly elections but in the general elections as well. In 2014, TDP had won 16 of the 25 seats but this time it could only take 2.

In the Assembly polls, TDP could only get 30 of the 175 seats. There have been various factors that have triggered the downfall of TDP and the rise of the YSR Congress.

Read: Andhra: Special status and the march that propelled Jagan to power

YSR Congress Party: Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress party has shown phenomenal performance in this elections. In previous general elections, YSR Congress got 9 of 25 seats but in these polls, it has made a clean sweep bagging all 25 seats.

YSR Congress not only excelled in Lok Sabha but also in the Assembly elections. Jaganmohan Reddy’s party bagged 144 of 175 Assembly seats and left TDP with only 30.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK): As some political parties performed poorly, DMK, on the other hand, performed exceptionally well in comparison to the previous general election. In 2014, DMK did not win any single seat but this time it bagged 22 seats. This, however, is no surprise for Tamil Nadu which alternated between the two Dravidian parties every five years.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, tmc, dmk, ysr congress, tdp
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

According to latest EC data on counting trends, Gandhi was ahead of P P Suneer by about 4.31 lakh votes in the seat, his second, clearly heading for a win. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha result, Kerala: Cong ahead, Rahul wins Wayanad with record margin

Former actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol led by 77,000 votes against state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha, Punjab: Congress bags 8 out of 13 seats

Modi waved to the crowd, acknowledging the warm welcome accorded to him. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Modi receives grand welcome at BJP headquarters

Reflecting the coalition's plight, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Gulbarga and former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda in Tumkur were trailing their BJP rivals, Election Commission trends showed. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha result, Karnataka: BJP sweeps in, leaves Cong-JD(S) in tizzy

MOST POPULAR

1

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

2

Queen Elizabeth startles everyone at a pop-up

3

Bharat actress Disha Patani shares video in slow motion twirling all the way for fans

4

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

5

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMLife

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham