'Rahul Gandhi will be our new Prime Minister,' says Stalin

Stalin was the first person in the UPA camp who proposed the name of Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate.

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that BJP-led NDA government at the Centre would be overthrown after the counting of Lok Sabha poll votes and Congress president Rahul Gandhi would become the new Prime Minister.

"This 'Iftar' is unique from the previous one. Because what we said is going to come true tomorrow, and the Central and state governments would go," said Stalin, while attending an 'Iftar' party here.

"The exit poll is not the real one. It is manufactured at someone's order. Rahul Gandhi would be our Prime minister if we get the numbers in our favour. We never change our mind. I said in the beginning. I would say it tomorrow as well. There is a possibility of going to Delhi at any time," he said.

A majority of exits polls have predicted a second term for BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Stalin was the first person in the UPA camp who proposed the name of Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate.

DMK has stitched a formidable alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

Stalin-led DMK has contested 20 out the total 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, while the Congress fought in 10 seats, including one in Puducherry.

In 2014, J Jayalalitha-led AIADMK had swept 37 out of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 23.

 

