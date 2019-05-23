Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:45 AM IST

India, All India

Opposition parties plan letters for President

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : May 23, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2019, 2:07 am IST

A top Opposition leader said that if the numbers are favourable then a leader of the 22-party grouping would also be decided by Thursday night.

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: File)
 President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Undeterred by exit polls which predicted a BJP sweep in the Lok Sabha polls, Opposition parties have quietly firmed up plans to stake claim in case the BJP falls short of a majority after counting of votes on Thursday. The Opposition parties, including the Congress, have prepared two sets of letters to be presented to President Ram Nath Kovind before the verdict day ends.

Sources said that the letters would be used only if trends by mid-afternoon show that the BJP is falling short of the majority mark. A top Opposition leader said that if the numbers are favourable then a leader of the 22-party grouping would also be decided by Thursday night.

While the first letter would be sent by the parties individually on their letter heads, the second letter would be a joint resolution staking claim and would be sent later on behalf of the 22-party conglomerate after chiefs all the parties arrive in Delhi.

The draft of the first letter has already been prepared and sent to all the 22 parties. The brief letter, according to sources, says that these parties have fought to defeat the BJP and bring in an alternative government and the President should consider them as a single block while deciding whom to call for government formation.

Apart from the existing UPA, which includes the DMK, the RJD and the NCP, and parties like the TDP and the Left, the TMC and the SP-BSP which have already aligned with the Opposition and together went to the Election Commission on Tuesday, the letter has also been sent to the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K. Chadrasekar Rao and YSRCP’s Jagan Mohan Reddy.

This first letter would be sent around 3.30 pm after the trends are clear and only if the BJP is seen to be falling short of a simple majority.

Around this time, top leaders, including Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, BSP chief Mayawati, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu would start arriving in the national capital and begin talks, sources said.

When a clear picture emerges on the exact numbers and if the BJP falls short of a majority then the second letter, which is more of a resolution staking claim, would be signed by all party chiefs sent to the President.

Leaders of the Opposition conglomerate including Congress’ Ahmed Patel, NCP’s Praful Patel, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and TDP’s Rammohan Rao met in Delhi to finalise the drafts of the letters. The meeting was also attended by Mr Pawar and Mr Naidu via video conferencing.

The draft of the second letter or the resolution was sent to Mr Pawar for approval since he has been coordinating with most regional parties including Mr Patnaik and the TRS chief.

Sources told this newspaper that Mr Chandrasekar Rao’s role was discussed during the meeting on VVPATs on Tuesday and he might be offered the position of deputy Prime Minister if there is any scope of government formation by the non-BJP Opposition front.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha polls, ram nath kovind
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Secretary-general of Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava reviews the preparations for the 17th Lok Sabha at Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Cracks appear in BJP over floor test call for Nath govt

The Lok Sabha secretariat was therefore forced to make accommodation arrangements for the newly elected MPs in hotels which had cost the exchequer Rs 30 crore in 2014. (Photo: ANI)

Newly-elected MPs not to be lodged in Delhi hotels

Cyber attackers seem to have had a field day during January-March, 2019, for more reasons than one.

India ranks 14th in global online cyber attacks

Nahida Manzoor

Nahida Manzoor first Kashmiri woman to scale Mount Everest

MOST POPULAR

1

Virat Kohli to go into World Cup 2019 as world's number 1 batsman

2

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

3

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

4

Iker Casillas' wife reveals this weeks after he suffered a heart attack

5

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMLife

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a dazzling appearance of the red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress. She wore beautiful Chopard jewels with the dreamy dress. (Photo: Instagram @priyankachopra)

Cannes Film Festival Day 5: Global stars dazzle on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham