MHA asks all states to be on high alert today

THE ASIAN AGE.
New Delhi: Union home ministry has directed the chief secretaries and director generals of police of all states and Union Territories to remain on high alert during counting for Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

Ministry sources said that the alert has been issued in view of the calls given in by some outfits for inciting violence which may cause disruption during the counting process.

All states and UTs have been directed to make adequate security deployment in and around the venues where the counting of votes would be conducted. In addition, directions have been given to keep adequate security forces in the reserve to meet with any eventuality. “The reserve forces will be used to rush in reinforcement in case of violence at any of the counting centers,’’an official added.

With Home Ministry closely monitoring the situation  ahead of the counting day all state chief secretaries and DGPs are supposed to personally monitor and supervise the deployment of forces t ensure that foolproof security arrangements are made at the counting centres.

Home ministry officials added that adequate central para-military forces have been deployed across all States who will assist the local police in maintaining law and order on the counting day on Thursday. “The state-level officials will be making their own assessment to identify the sensitive areas where additional deployment could be made,” a senior official said.

We are also making arrangement to keep central forces on alert so that they can be rushed even at a short notice in case there is demand from any particular state,’’ a senior official said.

