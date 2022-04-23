Saturday, Apr 23, 2022 | Last Update : 12:53 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Apr 2022  PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 20K cr during J&K visit
India, All India

PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 20K cr during J&K visit

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2022, 12:12 pm IST

Modi will inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore

Female security personnel inspect pedestrians and their belongings during a search operation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Friday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)
 Female security personnel inspect pedestrians and their belongings during a search operation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Friday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the union territory.

Modi is travelling there to participate in the celebration for the National Panchayati Raj Day and address 'Gram Sabhas' across the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. He will also visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

 

Seeking to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district of the country, the prime minister will launch a new initiative named 'Amrit Sarovar', it said.

Modi is scheduled to attend the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards Ceremony in Mumbai later in the evening where he will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, the statement said.

The award has been instituted in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar and will be given every year to a person for exemplary contribution towards nation building, it noted.

In the statement on Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said the government has been focussed on bringing about wide ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace following the "constitutional reforms" of August 2019, a reference to the abrogation of Article 370 and making the erstwhile state into a union territory.

 

The projects being inaugurated or whose foundation stones will be laid in this visit will go a long way in facilitating basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region, it said.

Modi will inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore. The 8.45-km-long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.

It is a twin tube tunnel, one for each direction of travel, and the tubes are interconnected by a cross passage every 500 m for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel will help establish all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer, the PMO said.

 

He will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7,500 crore.

Among other projects, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar hydroelectric projects, a 850 MW facility to be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore, and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project to be build in on the same river at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.

In order to further expand the network of 'Jan Aushadi Kendras' in Jammu and Kashmir, and to make good quality generic medicines at affordable prices available, 100 centres will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. These centres are located in remote corners of the union territory.

 

Modi will also inaugurate a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country's first panchayat to become carbon neutral, the PMO said.

During his visit, he will also hand over 'SVAMITVA' (survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) cards to beneficiaries under the scheme. The cards will give villagers documentary proof of their ownership of properties so that they can use them for financial benefits if required.

He will also transfer award money to panchayats which are winners of awards given across different categories.

The PMO noted that the 'Amrit Sarovar' project is part of the celebration of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

 

Tags: prime minister modi, pm modi jammu kashmir visit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)

Hanuman chalisa row: Shiv Sena workers try to enter MP Navneet Rana's house

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Britain's counterpart Boris Johnson after a joint press briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 22, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

India, UK deepens ties, aim at closing FTA by October

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, arrives at the site of an attack in Jammu, India, Friday, April. 22, 2022. Six suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary officer were killed in two separate armed clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disputed region.(AP Photo)

Major terror strike ahead of PM's Jammu visit foiled

In their wide-ranging talks, Modi and Johnson vowed to give fresh momentum to overall ties and reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 that listed ambitious targets for deeper collaborations in diverse sectors. (AFP Image)

India, UK decide to push for sealing ambitious FTA by this year

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham