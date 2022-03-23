Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022 | Last Update : 03:13 PM IST

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 23, 2022, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2022, 12:31 pm IST

In Lok Sabha, members from the Congress, DMK, TMC and other parties were in the Well of House raising slogans such as 'stop the loot'

New Delhi: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were hit on Wednesday as opposition members disrupted both the Houses over rise in fuel prices.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus when their demand for a discussion on the hike in fuel and other commodity prices was disallowed.

 

Congress, Left and Samajwadi Party leaders wanted their notices admitted under rule 267, requiring setting aside of the listed business of the day to take up the issue of rise in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas LPG, kerosene and other essential commodities like pulses and edible oils.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed the notices, saying the issue can be taken up during a discussion on demands for grants.

This infuriated the opposition MPs who shouted slogans.

Naidu asked MPs to allow zero hour. With opposition MPs unrelenting, he adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Ramgopal Yadav (SP), Mallikarjun Kharge, Shaktisinh Gohil, Syed Naseer Hussain and K C Venugopal (all Congress) and Binoy Viswam (CPI) had given notices under rule 267.

 

"I have considered it (notices under rule 267) and find this is not an issue to be discussed under rule 267. It is a general issue which can be discussed during demands for grants," Naidu said.

Yadav said the prices of all commodities have risen as a result of an increase in fuel prices.

Kharge said the House should suspend zero hour, question hour and other listed agendas to take up the important issue.

"I have said I have not admitted it. It can be discussed during the general discussion," Naidu remarked. "There are 24 important zero hour submissions I have admitted. And it the right of the members (to raise zero hour issues)."

He said zero hour had been lost on Tuesday as well because of the same issue.

 

As opposition MPs insisted on a discussion on price rise, Naidu said, "Nobody can dictate to the chair."

Opposition MPs rose in their places, holding placards and shouting slogans, prompting the chairman to say this meant they were not interested in other public issues.

"What is all this?" he asked pointing to placard holding MPs. "Let the names of the people who are carrying these placards be put in the (House) bulletin and be released to the public for information."

He then adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise a litre for two straight days while domestic cooking gas LPG rates have increased by Rs 50 per cylinder as state oil firms ended an over four and half month election-related hiatus in rate revision. 

 

LS proceedings adjourned till noon

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for around 20 minutes due to Opposition furor over fuel price hike.

Members from the Congress, DMK, TMC and other parties were in the Well of House raising slogans such as "stop the loot".

Members from the TRS, BSP and SP also joined the protest but remained on their seats.

Amid the uproar, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function.

Tags: fuel price hike, parliament session, rajya sabha ruckus, lok sabha session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

