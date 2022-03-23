Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022 | Last Update : 06:33 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Mar 2022  Dhankhar alleges Didi trying to shield West Bengal carnage culprits
India, All India

Dhankhar alleges Didi trying to shield West Bengal carnage culprits

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 23, 2022, 6:11 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2022, 6:11 pm IST

Dhankhar, slammed Ms Banerjee for questioning his silence on 'heinous incidents in BJP-ruled states and also in other parts of the country'

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)
 West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to protect the culprits of the massacre at Rampurhat in Birbhum in the garb of a special investigation team (SIT) probe by her government.

In a reply letter to Ms Banerjee's claims on Tuesday, Mr Dhankhar wrote, "There will be no credibility of your stand of there being "possibility of a larger political conspiracy to malign the image of the state cannot be ruled out." This is a ruse to shield the guilty of ghastly crime. Already enough is in circulation about perpetrators of this savagery. Further your assurance that "investigation will make all-out efforts to unearth all those who are behind the occurrence of the incident" is a far cry from reality. Politically caged investigation in the state inspires no confidence."

 

He observed, "There can just be no credibility for the SIT headed by Gyanwant Singh, suffering judicial taint and condemnation. SIT is being taken as 'cover up operation' to provide escape route to rogue elements. "Men Friday" in probe are cut out for 'hatchet work and not fair independent investigation."

Calling the bloodbath a "grisly carnage, worst in recent memory" the governor reminded the Trinamul Congress supremo, "Casualty figure is stated to be higher as per reports. This shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the state few years ago, while you were the opposition. Adopting diversionary tactics you have labelled my reaction as "sweeping and uncalled for statement." In the face of such enormity I cannot fiddle' in Raj Bhawan and be a mute spectator."

 

Mr Dhankhar, slamming Ms Banerjee for questioning his silence on "heinous incidents in BJP-ruled states and also in other parts of the country," added, "you have overlooked the constitutional prescription that ordains me to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law" and "devote myself to the service and well being of the people of West Bengal". Unlike you, my functional area is only state of West Bengal."

Tags: arson attack, governor jagdeep dhankhar
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

The general public now has much higher level of awareness on the COVID-appropriate behavior, said Ajay Bhalla. (Representational image: AFP)

COVID-19 containment measures to end from Mar 31; wearing of face mask to continue

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

All the men were in one room and most of them died from asphyxiation. (DC)

11 Bihar migrant workers dead in fire at scrap godown in Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham