Covid19 cases in India climbs to 390

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2020, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2020, 10:35 am IST

The figure includes 41 foreign nationals and the seven deaths reported so far

 Most places across India wore a deserted look with government asking people to stay indoors. (Pic courtesy: PIB)

New Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 390 on Monday after 30 fresh cases were reported.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharahstra reported a death each on Sunday, while four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country now stands at 359, while 24 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

