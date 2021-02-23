Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021 | Last Update : 02:12 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Feb 2021  Government working on four fronts to keep India healthy: PM
India, All India

Government working on four fronts to keep India healthy: PM

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2021, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2021, 12:27 pm IST

The world has noted the strength shown by India's health sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Health sector, in New Delhi, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Health sector, in New Delhi, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is taking a holistic approach to healthcare in the country and is not just focused on treatment but also wellness.

Addressing a webinar on the effective implementation of the Union Budget's provisions in the health sector, Modi said the budget allocated for the health sector now is phenomenal and shows the government's commitment towards this sector.

 

The prime minister said it is time to take accessibility, affordability in healthcare to the next level for which use of modern technology is being increased.

To keep India healthy, the government is working on four fronts simultaneously -- prevention of illness and promotion of wellness, healthcare access to all, increase in quality and quantity of healthcare infrastructure and professionals, to work on a mission mode to overcome problems, Modi said.

The world has noted the strength shown by India's health sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, asserting that respect for India's healthcare had gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

In the future, demand for Indian doctors and paramedical staff is going to go up around the world, he said.

The prime minister also said that the country has to be prepared for an increasing demand for Made in India vaccines.

Tags: prime minister modi, keep india healthy, healthcare access to all, covid-19 pandemic, union budget's provisions in the health sector
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws. (PTIfile photo/Arun Sharma)

R-Day violence: Farmer leader among 2 arrested from Jammu by Delhi Police

The Sonipat-based JGU was recognised as an “institution of eminence” by the education ministry in 2019. (Image credit : www.jgu.edu.in/blog)

Naveen Jindal gives Rs.1,000 cr to expand Jindal Global University

The ongoing vaccination drive and the steps needed to check the further spread of the virus were discussed. — PTI

Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation

Modi later launched a slew of railway projects at another event in Chinsurah, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee was absent, though she was invited. — PTI

Modi calls upon voters to replace 'tustikaran' and 'tolabaji' with 'asol poriborton'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham