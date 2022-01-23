Sunday, Jan 23, 2022 | Last Update : 03:35 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Jan 2022  Chinese Army has found missing boy from Arunachal: Defence PRO
India, All India

Chinese Army has found missing boy from Arunachal: Defence PRO

ANI
Published : Jan 23, 2022, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2022, 12:48 pm IST

In his tweet, Gao had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army

17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido. (ANI Photo)
 17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Days after their help was sought by the Indian Army to locate a 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, a defence ministry PRO from Tezpur on Sunday said the Chinese Army has communicated to India that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh.

"The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed," said PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey.

 

Earlier, the Indian Army sought assistance from China's People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return a young boy who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and has been reportedly captured by the Chinese army, informed Defence Ministry's Tezpur Public Relation Officer.

"17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through a hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol," PRO tweeted on Thursday.

On January 19, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that a 17-year-old youth has been abducted from inside Indian territory. Gao claimed that the youth was 'abducted' from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

 

Gao further claimed that China's PLA has abducted the youth from where the Tsangpo River enters India in Arunachal Pradesh.

He tweeted, "Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh."

In his tweet, Gao had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Centre is looking into all the issues at its level and holds discussions whenever the need arises.

 

"Government is looking into issues at its level. Whenever there is a need for discussion, it holds discussions as well at its level," said Birla to ANI.

Tags: missing boy, missing boy found, people liberation army, indian army
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The DGCA's audit report suggested that the Kolkata airport has been negligent in the maintenance of the runway as per the mandated safety requirement. (Representational Image - ANI)

DGCA imposes fine of Rs 20 lakh on Kolkata Airport over poor runway maintenance

Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

A worker sanitizes a clasroom at a school ahead of its reopening, in Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India's R-value further reduces, COVID-19 peak likely in next 14 days: IIT analysis

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (ANI)

Congress will oppose release of movie 'Why I killed Gandhi': Nana Patole

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham