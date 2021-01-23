Saturday, Jan 23, 2021 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Jan 2021  Bird flu scare: 3 peacocks, 2 peahens found dead in Maharashtra's Beed
India, All India

Bird flu scare: 3 peacocks, 2 peahens found dead in Maharashtra's Beed

PTI
Published : Jan 23, 2021, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2021, 1:15 pm IST

Samples of birds from 16 districts in Maharashtra have tested positive for avian flu

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: DC Image)
 Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: DC Image)

Amid cases of avian influenza reported from parts of Maharashtra, six birds, including three peacocks and two peahens, were found dead in Beed district of the state, officials said on Saturday.

The samples of these birds, which were found dead on Friday, have been sent for testing to check if they died due to avian flu, they said.

 

The carcasses of these birds were recovered from near Loni village located close to Balaghat mountain range in Shirur Kasar taluka of the district, an official from the animal husbandry department told PTI.

"Six birds were found dead in the hilly part near the village. Three of them were peacocks, while two were peahens. The samples of these dead birds have been sent to a laboratory in Pune for testing," he said.

District animal husbandry officer Dr Vijay Deshmukh said the teams from the department were carrying out further formalities.

When contacted, Dr Pradeep Aghav, an animal husbandry department official, who visited the spot, said that apart from the peafowls, one more wild bird was found dead there.

 

"The birds apparently died on Friday morning and we were informed about it in the afternoon. Shirur Kasar taluka has reported death of 21 crows since January 12. The dead crows were recovered from eight villages and one of the samples had tested positive for the avian influenza," he said.

An official from the state animal husbandry department had said on Friday that samples of birds from 16 districts in Maharashtra have tested positive for avian flu.

The first case of bird flu was reported in the state on January 8, he had said.

Tags: bird flu, maharashtra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

A screen capture from the official website of the company showcasing the private rooms and utility lockers

Self Storage India to launch first of four new NCR facilities on 1st February 2021

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee talks to the media after resigning as West Bengal forest minister, outside Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

Ahead of Modi, Didi show, West Bengal minister quits

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, at Friday’s meeting the two sides could not even reach a decision on the next date as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal. (Photo:PTI)

Center to okay only if farmers okay law freeze

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixels)

India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham