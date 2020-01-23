Wife of Atlas Cycles’ owner commits suicide

It appears to be suicide prima facie, the death is being treated as suspicious: Cops.

New Delhi: A 57-year-old woman, the wife of the owner of Atlas Cycles, allegedly committed suicide at her home in Delhi’s Lutyens Delhi. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Natasha Kapur, wife of Sanjay Kapur — one of the owners of Atlas Bicycle Company. The police said that they were presently residing in a house at Aurangzeb road.

The police were informed about the incident around 3.32 pm on Tuesday by her son, Siddhant Kapur.

According to the police, Siddhant stated that when his mother didn’t respond to the calls of servants, they informed him. When he went and knocked on the door of his mother’s room no one responded. As the door was not latched from inside, he entered the room and found his mother hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a piece of cloth. With the help of his servants, the family cut her down and administered CPR after shifting the body to the bedroom. Doctors who were called home ultimately pronounced her dead.

According to the police, the body has been checked and no injury mark was found except ligature mark on neck. An unsigned suicide note was also found, police added.

“In the suicide note, she had asked her family to take care of themselves. Her daughter and son were present at the house when she allegedly killed herself,” police said. Natash Kapur was the wife of Sanjay Kapur, who is the joint president of the nearly 70-decade-old Atlas Cycles. He was not home when Natash Kapur killed herself.“Initial probe suggests that it is a suicide but the actual reason will be ascertained after autopsy reports will come. Our teams are investigating the incident from all angles,” said a senior police official.

A crime and forensic team also visited the residence to collect evidence and verify the handwriting and content of the suicide note, police said.

Natasha Kapur’s post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday at RML hospital following which her body was handed over to her family for last rites.