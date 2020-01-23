Thursday, Jan 23, 2020 | Last Update : 04:05 AM IST

Cops: Maharashtra doctor didn’t intend to hurt Sadhvi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2020
He had mentioned his mother, brother and sister as members of the organisation in the letter.

Bhopal: The Maharashtra doctor who sent a threat letter to BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur had sought to implicate his own family members in terrorism case by resorting to such trick, a probe by police here has revealed.

The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh police which arrested Sayyed Abdul Rehman Khan from his village in Nanded district in Maharashtra last week in connection with the incident has finally cracked the case.

“It was a well thought out plan by the accused to frame his mother, brother and sister in a cooked up terrorism case,” MP ATS chief Rajesh Gupta told reporters here.

The accused had no plan to harm Thakur, police said.

According to the police, the accused had created a fictitious terrorist organisation, Ansar Ul Musalmeen, and sent the threat letter to the BJP MP in the name of the fictitious organisation.

He had mentioned his mother, brother and sister as members of the organisation in the letter.

