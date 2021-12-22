Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

  India   All India  22 Dec 2021  Winter session: Both houses of Parliament adjourned sine die ahead of schedule
India, All India

Winter session: Both houses of Parliament adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

ANI
Published : Dec 22, 2021, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2021, 11:31 am IST

Since the beginning of the winter session on November 29, both the Houses of Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi (R) joins other parliament members from opposition parties in a march to protest against the suspension of 12 parliament members at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo:AFP/File)
 Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi (R) joins other parliament members from opposition parties in a march to protest against the suspension of 12 parliament members at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo:AFP/File)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned sine die ahead of schedule on Wednesday today.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top members of his cabinet in the Parliament to discuss various issues and the government's strategy.

 

Since the beginning of the winter session on November 29, both the Houses of Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions by the Opposition's ruckus over several issues including the suspension of 12 MPs, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and others.

The winter session is scheduled to culminate on December 23.

Tags: parliament winter session, lok sabha, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax, Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India. (Photo: AFP/File)

WHO experts recommend Novavax vaccine's third dose for people with health issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation tomorrow

A Municipal Corporation worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary inside a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport bus, during a special vaccination drive for residents of Kopar Khairane, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

India's Omicron tally at 213, logs 6,317 new COVID cases, 318 deaths

A person gives his sample for Covid testing. (PTI file Photo)

Omicron cases cross 200 mark across country

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham