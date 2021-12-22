Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

WHO experts recommend Novavax vaccine's third dose for people with health issues

REUTERS
Published : Dec 22, 2021, 12:02 pm IST
On Friday, the WHO issued an emergency use listing to Novavax's vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India

In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax, Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India. (Photo: AFP/File)
New Delhi: Novavax said on Tuesday the World Health Organization's (WHO) panel of experts had recommended a third dose of its vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, for immunocompromised persons.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, known as SAGE, issued a series of recommendations, including the use of the vaccine in persons with comorbidities, breastfeeding women, and those living with HIV.

 

After reviewing Novavax data the independent experts said the vaccine could be used in pregnant women if the benefits of vaccination to the pregnant woman outweigh the potential risks.

On Friday, the WHO issued an emergency use listing to Novavax's vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, paving the way for its use in low- and middle-income countries where rollout has been much slower than in Europe.

Novavax said on Monday it had received the WHO's emergency use listing for the company's own version of the vaccine, which it will distribute in Europe and other markets.

The company also said on Tuesday it had begun administering its first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373 in a late-stage trial.

 

