PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation tomorrow

Union Health Ministry alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron

New Delhi: Amid the emergence and spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the country on Thursday, said sources.

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

The ministry further added that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action is required at the local and district level.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 crore.