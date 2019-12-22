Sunday, Dec 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

Rahul’s first appearance in anti-CAA stir today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 22, 2019, 5:43 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2019, 5:43 am IST

It is to be noted that Mr Gandhi is presently a Lok Sabha MP from a predominantly Muslim constituency of Wayanad in Kerala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was missing in action as the anti-CAA protest raged across the country, is expected to make his first appearance along with his sister and party general secretary, Priyanka, at Rajghat on Sunday. On Sunday, between 2 pm and 8 pm, the senior Congress leadership and Mr Gandhi will be holding a dharna at Raj Ghat.

Mr Gandhi was being criticised for travelling abroad while the people and students of the country launched a nationwide agitation over the contentious legislation.

Sensing public perception over his absence, he had tweeted a photograph of him in an official delegation to South Korea. On the day of violence and police action in Jamia Millia Islamia Mr Gandhi tweeted in support of the students. However, several people on social media started asking for his whereabouts.

Party general secretary Ms Gandhi has already attended two protests. She along with senior leaders of the party had a two hour-long sit in at Jantar Mantar. On Friday, too, she visited India Gate to show solidarity with the protesters.

Mr Gandhi’s mother and Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, addressed the nation in a televised speech, targeting the government over the CAA and NRC. She lashed out at the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of using brute force to suppress dissent.

Insiders say that since the Congress is often branded as being a pro-minority party, Mr Gandhi was keeping away from the protests. However his tweets were supportive of the students, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC.

It is to be noted that Mr Gandhi is presently a Lok Sabha MP from a predominantly Muslim constituency of Wayanad in Kerala. Though the Congress has asked all its states units to start protests in their respective states from coming Monday, the party is treading a careful path so as not to be seen as anti-majority.  

In the recent protests in the national capital, Delhi leaders of the party have been seen. Former Delhi MPs Sandeep Dikshit, Ajay Maken and their families have been part of the protests and were also been detained by the police on Thursday. Delhi state unit chief Subhash Chopra along with local leaders of the Congress were seen in police stations when students from Jamia Millia Islamia were detained. Also when many people from Daryaganj were detained in the police action.

