Half of Chhattisgarh will fail NRC, says Bhupesh Baghel

PTI
Baghel reiterated that the way Mahatma Gandhi had opposed the identification scheme of Britishers in Africa in 1906, he will oppose the NRC exercise.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: File | ANI)
Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, over half the population in his state will not be able to prove their citizenship as they neither have land nor land records.

He also said that half the people in Chhattisgarh do not possess any document to prove their citizenship as their ancestors were illiterate who migrated to different villages or states.

Talking to reporters on Friday evening, Mr Baghel reiterated that the way Mahatma Gandhi had opposed the identification scheme of Britishers in Africa in 1906, he will oppose the NRC exercise.

Asked whether people will have to stand in queues, as happened during demonetisation, to prove their citizenship once the NRC is implemented, Mr Baghel said, “In Chhattisgarh, there are 2.80 crore people and more than half of them will not be able to prove their citizenship. They neither have land records nor land. Their forefathers were illiterate. Most of them migrated to other villages or states. From where they will bring the 50-100 years old documents,” the chief minister asked.

 “This is just an unnecessary burden on people. We have several agencies to check infiltration in the country. The agencies can take action against the infiltrators. But how come they (Centre) can trouble the common people,” he said.

Likening the NRC to the identification scheme implemented in South Africa, he said, “Gandhi had opposed the identification scheme in Africa. Similarly, we will oppose the NRC and I have already announced that if it is implemented, I will be the first one who will not sign the NRC
document.”    

Tags: bhupesh baghel, national register of citizens

