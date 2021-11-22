Monday, Nov 22, 2021 | Last Update : 08:13 PM IST

  India   All India  22 Nov 2021  Will raise issues of BSF jurisdiction enhancement, Tripura violence with PM: Mamata
India, All India

Will raise issues of BSF jurisdiction enhancement, Tripura violence with PM: Mamata

PTI
Published : Nov 22, 2021, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2021, 3:30 pm IST

Banerjee also said she may not join the dharna being staged by TMC MPs in protest against 'attack on party workers' in Tripura

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to Delhi, and raise issues concerning enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as "widespread violence" in Tripura.

Banerjee also said she may not join the dharna being staged by TMC MPs in protest against "attack on party workers" in Tripura, but will surely express solidarity with them.

 

Hitting out at Amit Shah, the TMC supremo said the Union home minister "is yet to show courtesy" and meet the TMC MPs, who had been seeking an audience with him over the violence in Tripura.

"During my visit to Delhi, I will be meeting the prime minister. Apart from various state-related matters, I will be raising issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as Tripura violence," she told reporters before leaving for Delhi.

Banerjee wondered why the human rights commission was "not taking a note" of the ongoing use of brute force in the northeastern state.

"The chief minister of Tripura (Biplab Deb) and his government are defying the SC's directive. They have to reply to common people. I will appeal to the higher judiciary to act against his government as per law," she said.

 

The Supreme Court has asked the Tripura government to ensure that no political party in the fray for the coming local body elections "is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with law, and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner".

Tags: mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

All-party meet on Nov 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, PM likely to attend

The Delhi government on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects. (ANI Photo)

Air pollution: Delhi lifts ban on construction; call on school reopening on Nov 24

Quite a few of them also changed their mobile numbers after the initial dose and could not be traced, official said. (Representational image: PTI)

Second COVID-19 vaccine dose of 18 lakh people in West Bengal overdue: Report

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. (PTI Photo)

War hero Abhinandan Varthaman accorded with Vir Chakra

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham