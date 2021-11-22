Monday, Nov 22, 2021 | Last Update : 12:40 PM IST

  India   All India  22 Nov 2021  Lucky draw among strategies planned to improve Covid vaccination coverage
India, All India

Lucky draw among strategies planned to improve Covid vaccination coverage

PTI
Published : Nov 22, 2021, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2021, 10:39 am IST

Health Ministry has planned other initiatives also like organising workplace vaccination and providing badges to fully vaccinated employees

Around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated. (PTI file image)
 Around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated. (PTI file image)

New Delhi: Weekly or monthly lucky draw programmes for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are among the strategies planned by the government to encourage people yet to take the first dose and those overdue for the second jab to get inoculated, sources said on Sunday.

The Union Health Ministry has planned other initiatives also such as organising workplace vaccination and providing badges to fully vaccinated employees. States and Union Territories may soon be suggested to undertake these initiatives.

 

The strategies also include involving influential figures in districts or villages, who themselves are vaccinated, to motivate their peer groups in getting the anti-Covid shots.

Such people may be appointed as 'ambassadors' and oriented about the government's 'Har Ghar Dastak' initiative. They can, in turn, provide sound advice to people on the importance of taking both the doses of vaccine and completing the vaccination schedule.

The government has launched the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and those whose second jab is overdue.

 

"Workplace vaccination can be organised targeting people who are due for their doses. Employees, both at private and government offices and other workplaces, may be given badges having vaccination messages such as 'I am fully vaccinated, are you fully vaccinated too' to encourage their colleagues to get the doses," a source said.

"Also, weekly or monthly lucky draw programmes may be organized for the fully vaccinated. Household items like kitchen appliances, ration kit, travel passes, cash prizes can be given to the winners of the lucky draw to motivate the fence-sitters to go for vaccination."

Ideas or initiatives at the local level may further help in motivating people and mobilizing the left-out or dropped-out beneficiaries and help in ensuring that all adults are protected against Covid infection, the source said.

 

According to officials, around 82 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine while around 43 per cent have been fully inoculated. Over 12 crore beneficiaries are overdue for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two doses. 

Tags: har ghar dastak, union health ministry, covid vaccination drive, vaccination coverage
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. (PTI Photo)

War hero Abhinandan Varthaman accorded with Vir Chakra

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi alleges corruption in Jan Dhan accounts

A medical helper fills a syringe in a vaccination center. (Photo: AFP)

India reports 8,488 new Covid cases, lowest since May 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento by Admiral Karambir Singh (R) on board INS Visakhapatnam, the stealth guided-missile destroyer ships of Project 15B, during it's commissioning ceremony at the naval base in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

India's powerful destroyer INS Visakhapatnam commissioned

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham