Saturday, Oct 22, 2022 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

  India   All India  22 Oct 2022  UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya
India, All India

UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya

ANI
Published : Oct 22, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2022, 11:28 am IST

PM Modi will mark his presence for the first time on the occasion in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the mega celebrations at 'Deepotsava', scheduled on the eve of Diwali ie October 23.

PM Modi will mark his presence for the first time on the occasion in Ayodhya.
This is the sixth edition of the 'Deepotsava'.

The streets were all geared up for the grand welcome of the duo, and the roads of Ayodhya can be seen with cut-out hoarding pictures of both, PM Modi and CM Yogi.

Lord Ram's kingdom Ayodhya is all set to celebrate another grand, illuminated Diwali under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who started 'Deepotsav' in the first year of his assuming office in 2017.

The banks of river Sarayu await to be lit up with lakhs of 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) on the occasion of 'Deepotsava'. The culture of Uttar Pradesh and several other states through various forms of folk dance such as 'Dhobia', 'Faruwahi', 'Rai', and 'Chhau' will be showcased during the event.

The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of 'Deepotsava' will promote not only the state's spiritual and religious significance but also the 'Dhobia', and 'Faruwahi' dance artists.

"The artistes of 'Braj' in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna," an official statement said.

According to the statement, the confluence of language and culture of many states of India will also be seen on the sixth Deepotsava in Ayodhya.

"From October 21 to 23, artists from Uttar Pradesh and many states will perform here. Local artists Vijay Yadav and Mukesh Kumar will perform the Faruwahi dance while Munnalal Yadav of Azamgarh will perform 'Dhobia'.

Ghazipur artist Parasnath Yadav will perform folk singing. The people of Ayodhya will also get the opportunity to hear Sheshmani Saroj of Bhadohi who will enthral the audience with 'Birha'," the statement said. (

Tags: prime minister modi, deepotsava, pm modi ayodhya visit
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya

Latest From India

Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh (PTI Photo)

Arunachal helicopter crash: Search on for fifth Army personnel, probe ordered

As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh bound bus from Hyderabad collided with a truck (ANI)

15 killed as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur collides with truck

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath, in Rudraprayag district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM prays at Kedar, Badri; says 'past govts neglected shrines'

The Territorial Army soldiers keep a vigil on the hills for safe train movement at the vital railway project in Manipur. (Photo by arrangement)

Terriers, the unsung heroes of key rail project in Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham