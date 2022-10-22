Saturday, Oct 22, 2022 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

15 killed as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur collides with truck

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published : Oct 22, 2022, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2022, 10:17 am IST

20 patients were shifted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, wherein the condition one is said to be critical

As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh bound bus from Hyderabad collided with a truck (ANI)
 As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh bound bus from Hyderabad collided with a truck (ANI)

Hyderabad: As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh bound bus from Hyderabad collided with a truck in the Suhagi mountain area of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, police said. The passengers, reported to be natives of Gorakhpur, were heading home to celebrate Diwali during the long weekend.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, officer Shalini Singh from Rewa’s control room said that the bus of New Star Travels, bearing the number UP 43 AT 5068, was enroute to Gorakhpur when it collided with a trolley in the mountain range of Sohagi, about 70 kilometres from the city on late Friday night.

“The accident occurred between 10:30 pm to 11 pm of Friday night. The passengers were natives of Gorakhpur heading home for the long weekend on the occasion of Diwali. While 14 of them were killed on the spot, one passenger succumbed on the way to Sandhya Gandhi Hospital, where the injured are being treated,” she said.

It was also confirmed that 20 patients were shifted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, wherein the condition one is said to be critical.

“Preliminary examination suggest that the bus trolley truck in which the bus rammed into had an accident with another truck in front of it. When the bus driver applied sudden brakes, the vehicle rammed into the trolley,” police added.

