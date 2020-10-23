Thursday, Oct 22, 2020 | Last Update : 10:41 PM IST

  India-US 2+2 talks: Esper, Pompeo to also meet NSA Ajit Doval and PM Modi
India-US 2+2 talks: Esper, Pompeo to also meet NSA Ajit Doval and PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Oct 22, 2020, 10:19 pm IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2020, 10:19 pm IST

United States Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper will visit New Delhi on October 26 and 27

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an earlier meeting.

New Delhi: The third India-US 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial dialogue on October 27 will involve comprehensive discussions on bilateral issues of mutual interest and both sides will also exchange views on salient regional and global issues”, New Delhi said on Thursday. It added that India and US have a comprehensive global strategic partnership which includes political, security and defence, economic, commercial, technology and people to people contacts.

United States Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper will visit New Delhi on October 26 and 27 and will hold talks with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh on October 27 as part of the Indo-US 2+2 talks. In addition, New Delhi also said on Thursday that they will also be meeting National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval apart from jointly calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

On Thursday, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “The previous two Dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in December 2019. The discussions in these Dialogues have enabled both sides to further progress the bilateral relationship and strengthen the institutional framework for cooperation across all sectors.  India and US have a comprehensive global strategic partnership which includes political, security and defence, economic, commercial, technology and people to people contacts.  We have regular dialogue for various levels to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation and to exchange views on developments in the region.”

 

