Thursday, Sep 22, 2022 | Last Update : 06:48 PM IST

  India   All India  22 Sep 2022  Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today
India, All India

Gehlot talks to Sonia about Congress prez poll; will meet Rahul today

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Sep 22, 2022, 7:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2022, 7:49 am IST

Gehlot is expected to reach Kochi on Thursday and make a last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
 Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

New Delhi: Indicating that he would like to continue as Rajasthan chief minister even if he becomes Congress president, Mr Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said “if a minister in a state stands for the Congress president’s election, that person can remain as a minister and also contest the polls”. Waiting in the wings to take over from Mr Gehlot, former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala on Wednesday and walked along with senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Mr Gehlot further added: “The party and the high command have given me everything. I have been in posts for 40-50 years. For me, no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me.”

Mr Gehlot on Wednesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the contours of the presidential elections in the party and his position with regard to the political situation in Rajasthan. He is expected to reach Kochi on Thursday and make a last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party. He has been very vocal that Mr Gandhi should take over as the party chief once again. The Rajasthan Congress was the first to pass a resolution demanding that Mr Gandhi be made president, after which several other state units followed suit.

Insiders claim that if Mr Rahul Gandhi does not agree to file his nomination, then Mr Gehlot will file his nomination next week. Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor is also expected to file his nomination. He was at the AICC headquarters to peruse the voters’ list and met Congress election chief Madhusudan Mistry.

Meanwhile, a senior party leader said that Mrs Sonia Gandhi had clearly indicated that the election and the process will be neutral. He further added that the high command will not endorse any candidate. Earlier, AICC communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh had said: “Anybody who wants to contest is free and welcome to do so. This has been the consistent position of the Congress president and Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is an open, democratic and transparent process. Nobody needs anybody’s nod to contest.”

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh bowled a googly on Wednesday by claiming that he should not be ruled out for the presidential election. Some reports indicate even Karnataka PCC president D.K. Shivakumar may also contest.
Interestingly, if Mr Rahul Gandhi does not contest, then many leaders may be in the electoral fray. Mr Rahul Gandhi will be in New Delhi on Friday, September 23, taking a break from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but when asked he will be filing his nomination, a party spokesman noted that the filing of nominations will start from September 24, when Mr Gandhi will not be present.

The process of filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to September 30. The date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be October 1, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be October 8. The election is due to be held on October 17, and the results will be declared on October 19.

Tags: ashok gehlot, congress president election, bharat jodo yatra, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

File photos of Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot. After more than two decades, the Congress is likely to see a non-Gandhi contest for the post of its chief, with Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot likely to run for the AICC presidential poll. (PTI Photo)

Congress blows bugle for party president battle; Issues notification for polls

Officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) with security personnel during raids at the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in Mangaluru, Thursday (PTI)

NIA, ED arrest over 100 Popular Front leaders in raids across 10 states

File photo of senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: PTI)

Singhvi sets up Rs 2-crore Jindal univ endowment

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during the 'Rashtriya Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan', at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

BJP bid to 'crush' AAP due to Gujarat fears: Arvind Kejriwal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham