Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021 | Last Update : 02:30 PM IST

  India   All India  22 Sep 2021  Supreme Court's no to Centre's request to allow women in NDA exam from 2022
India, All India

Supreme Court's no to Centre's request to allow women in NDA exam from 2022

PTI
Published : Sep 22, 2021, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2021, 12:28 pm IST

The bench said it was hopeful necessary arrangements will be put in place to pave the way for the induction

All women contingent of Indian Army during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 All women contingent of Indian Army during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accept the Centre's request to allow women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the NDA from next year, saying it doesn't want women to be denied their right. The induction of women cannot be posted by one year, it said.

The Centre had told the top court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the National Defence Academy will be out by May next year.

 

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be put in place to pave the way for the induction of women in NDA without delay.

It said the needful should be done by the defence department in collaboration with the UPSC.

The top court noted the submissions made by senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, appearing on behalf of the petitioner Kush Kalra, and said that it cannot postpone the induction of women by one year.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that a study group has been formed to facilitate the entry of women, and the necessary mechanism to facilitate that can be put in place by May 2022.

 

The ASG sought skipping the next NDA entrance examination, scheduled to be held on November 14.

"We appreciate your problems. I'm sure you people are capable of finding solutions. Let us see the results. The planning can go on...It is difficult for us to accept this submission from the Centre in view of the aspirations of the candidates willing to take the exam.

"Armed services have dealt with very difficult situations. To deal with emergencies is a part of their training. We are sure that they will be able to come at par with this "emergency too". We would thus not like to vacate the order effectively passed by us," the bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai said.

 

Tags: women in nda, national defence academy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A vial of Covishield, an Indian made vaccine for COVID-19, lies at a vaccination center set up at a government run school in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)

India records 26,964 fresh Covid cases, active count lowest in 186 days

Himanta Biswa Sarma with Amit Shah (Image credit: amitshah.co.in)

Amit Shah 'authorises' Himanta to talk to Ulfa-I chief

PM Modi will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad Summit as well. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

PM Modi departs for three-day visit to US

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Bharat Biotech completes phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for children under 18 years

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

2

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

3

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

4

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

5

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham