States’ education ministers discuss NEP draft

New Delhi: Union human resource minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ chaired a special meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) to seek suggestions from various states on the proposed National Education Policy (NEP).

Speaking at the occasion, the HRD minister expressed deep appreciation for the active participation by the CABE members.

He said it was a truly democratic discussion with very valuable inputs, views and suggestions and he respects the sentiments voiced. He assured the house that all these inputs and suggestions will be given due importance when the ministry finalises the NEP.

“National Education Policy will aim to fulfil the aspiration of quality education for youth and make our country a knowledge's superpower,” he said.

He further highlighted that a massive consultative process has been undertaken over the past years and the Draft National Education Policy 2019 has been submitted by the committee headed by Dr K. Kasturirangan to the ministry on May 31, 2019.

Education ministers of states, representatives of states and Union territories, members of CABE, heads of autonomous organisations, Vice-Chancellors of universities, and other stakeholders were present at the meeting.