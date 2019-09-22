Sunday, Sep 22, 2019 | Last Update : 08:11 AM IST

India, All India

Many indigenous refugees find no place in Assam NRC

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 22, 2019, 5:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2019, 5:56 am IST

The authorities said that they are preparing to issue rejection certificates to all 19L people, defining specific reason for rejection from list.

Pointing out that several families belonging to Garo and Koch Rajbongshi communities have submitted “refugee certificate” as evidence for inclusion of their names, authoritative sources in NRC secretariat said that the NRC authorities could not verify the veracity of these “refugee certificates” so their names could not be included into the NRC. (Photo: PTI)
 Pointing out that several families belonging to Garo and Koch Rajbongshi communities have submitted “refugee certificate” as evidence for inclusion of their names, authoritative sources in NRC secretariat said that the NRC authorities could not verify the veracity of these “refugee certificates” so their names could not be included into the NRC. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: While the demand for re-verification of names of those left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has intensified, the NRC authorities have expressed fear that more tribal groups may launch agitation as a sizeable number of people belonging to indigenous communities have migrated to Assam from Bangladesh and didn’t have the requisite paper for inclusion of names in the NRC.

Pointing out that several families belonging to Garo and Koch Rajbongshi communities have submitted “refugee certificate” as evidence for inclusion of their names, authoritative sources in NRC secretariat said that the NRC authorities could not verify the veracity of these “refugee certificates” so their names could not be included into the NRC.

It is significant that not only Muslims or Hindu Bengalis have migrated to Assam but a large number of people belonging to indigenous communities like Koch Rajbongshi and Garo have also migrated illegally to Assam from Bangladesh.

Asserting that the NRC authorities strictly followed the guideline of the Supreme Court while accepting or rejecting the names in the NRC, the authorities said that they are preparing to issue rejection certificates to all 19 lakh people, defining specific reason for rejection of their names from the NRC.

Informing that the NRC authorities still have a Herculean task of digital preservation of documents submitted by 3,30,27,661 applicants, sources said that more than 5,000 NRC Seva Kendras were still functional and preparing rejection letter for those left out.

Claiming that the entire exercise of updating the NRC has generated a massive databank, sources said that they are now putting them in to a safe custody. More than 52,000 state government employees who were engaged in the NRC updating process are still attached to the NRC authorities and working.  

Meanwhile, All Koch Raj-bongshi Students’ Union claimed that around 58,000 people from the Koch Rajbongshi community have been left out of the final NRC published on August 31, which excluded about 19 lakh claimants from the citizenship register. They are demanding inclusion of all members of the indigenous Koch Rajbongshi community, who have been left out of the NRC list.

The Tinsukia district committee of All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) has also urged Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for re-verification of genuine Indian Gorkhas who have been excluded from the NRC at their respective NSKs, without sending their names in foreigners tribunals.

Tags: assam nrc, refugees

Latest From India

State law minister PC Sharma

Congress sees plot to destablise Kamal Nath government

Farmers block the highway during their stir in Ghazipur border on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

UP farmers end protest after Centre’s assurance

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi to reach out to Pacific in US

Malabar exercise, seen as an effort by India, USA, and Japan navies to counter the growing challenge of China in the sea will be held from 25 September in Sasebo. (Representational image)

India, Japan, US navies to conduct wargames

MOST POPULAR

1

Bus driver in Noida gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

2

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case in WB

3

Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles fearing fine

4

Watch: SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, leaves shoppers panicked

5

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham