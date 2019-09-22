Sunday, Sep 22, 2019 | Last Update : 08:12 AM IST

India, All India

Congress sees plot to destablise Kamal Nath government

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Sep 22, 2019, 6:05 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2019, 6:05 am IST

Five women and their driver were on Wednesday arrested in late night raids on their houses by the police, bring to light the alleged racket.

State law minister PC Sharma
 State law minister PC Sharma

Bhopal: The sensational high-profile honey-trapping racket, busted three days ago, on Saturday took a new turn with state law minister P.C. Sharma “smelling” a conspiracy in it to destabilise the Kamal Nath government.

“We see a conspiracy in the whole issue to destabilise the Kamal Nath government because of involvement of a BJP woman leader in the racket. The ongoing probe into it will unmask the conspirators,” Mr Sharma told reporters here.

The BJP, however, countered the minister alleging that it was the Congress which resorted to “dirty game” to save the “minority” Kamal Nath government from collapsing due to infighting in the ruling party.

The Opposition party claimed that the honey-trapping and blackmailing racket in which some politicians and babus were said to have fallen victim was a fallout of bickering in the Congress to settle rivalry against each other by factional leaders in the ruling party.

“The Congress has resorted to dirty game to save the minority Kamal Nath government. A Congress woman leader has been arrested in connection with the racket. Madhya Pradesh has never seen such dirty politics in the past,” BJP spokesman Hitesh Vajpayee told the media.

A section of Congress leaders feared that there was an attempt to leak out purported sleaze video clippings involving party leaders owing allegiance to a particular factional leader, recovered from some members of the alleged racket, to cut him down to size.

In another development, former minister and senior BJP leader Bhupendra Singh denied the reports that he knew one of the five women arrested in connection with the alleged racket.

The woman hailed from his home district. Mr Singh demanded a fair probe into the issue by a Central investigating agency to unearth the truth.

Five women and their driver were on Wednesday arrested in late night raids on their houses by the police, bring to light the alleged racket.

Tags: kamal nath, pc sharma

Latest From India

Farmers block the highway during their stir in Ghazipur border on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

UP farmers end protest after Centre’s assurance

Pointing out that several families belonging to Garo and Koch Rajbongshi communities have submitted “refugee certificate” as evidence for inclusion of their names, authoritative sources in NRC secretariat said that the NRC authorities could not verify the veracity of these “refugee certificates” so their names could not be included into the NRC. (Photo: PTI)

Many indigenous refugees find no place in Assam NRC

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi to reach out to Pacific in US

Malabar exercise, seen as an effort by India, USA, and Japan navies to counter the growing challenge of China in the sea will be held from 25 September in Sasebo. (Representational image)

India, Japan, US navies to conduct wargames

MOST POPULAR

1

Bus driver in Noida gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

2

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case in WB

3

Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles fearing fine

4

Watch: SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, leaves shoppers panicked

5

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham